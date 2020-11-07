AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Position Lifted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,177 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 222,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 27.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after purchasing an additional 217,237 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 22.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 424,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 78,105 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in AGNC Investment by 15,152.4% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,002,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 44,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. 60.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $39,086.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.69 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.25 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

