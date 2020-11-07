AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Monday, October 26th. William Blair raised AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Shares of AVAV opened at $76.70 on Thursday. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 0.51.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in AeroVironment by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in AeroVironment by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in AeroVironment by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 22,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.