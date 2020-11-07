AEA-Bridges Impact Corp.’s Quiet Period To Expire on November 10th (OTCMKTS:IMPXU)

AEA-Bridges Impact’s (OTCMKTS:IMPXU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, November 10th. AEA-Bridges Impact had issued 40,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 1st. The total size of the offering was $400,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During AEA-Bridges Impact’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS:IMPXU opened at $9.95 on Friday.

