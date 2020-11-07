Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AEIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $83.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.06. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $84.50.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $389.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.91 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 3,957.2% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,522,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $619,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,343,000 after buying an additional 73,557 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 101.6% in the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 688,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,647,000 after buying an additional 346,870 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,293,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 57.6% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 369,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,024,000 after buying an additional 134,921 shares during the period.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

