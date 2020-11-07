Aduro Biotech (ADRO) to Release Earnings on Sunday

Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:ADRO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Sunday, November 8th. Analysts expect Aduro Biotech to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter.

Shares of ADRO opened at $14.60 on Friday. Aduro Biotech has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Aduro Biotech alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADRO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aduro Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Aduro Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aduro Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aduro Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.92.

In other Aduro Biotech news, insider Blaine Templeman sold 12,369 shares of Aduro Biotech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $29,561.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,916 shares in the company, valued at $291,379.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen T. Isaacs sold 32,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $77,629.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,206.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,246 shares of company stock valued at $112,918. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aduro Biotech

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Aduro Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aduro Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.