ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACMR. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on ACM Research from $55.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

ACM Research stock opened at $91.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.89 and a beta of 0.95. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $113.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.25.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. ACM Research had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 11.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lisa Feng sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $1,084,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David H. Wang sold 69,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $5,650,696.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,459 shares in the company, valued at $17,692,464.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,979 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,741 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 16,776 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

