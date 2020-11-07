Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Accuray exited the first quarter of fiscal 2021 on a mixed note, with the company reporting break-even earnings against estimate of loss and revenue beating estimates. The company registered growth in Service revenues in the quarter. Solid demand for the Radixact, CyberKnife and TomoTherapy platforms continues to drive the top line. Expansion of both margins is encouraging as well. Recently, the company launched the ClearRT Helical kVCT Imaging for the Radixact System and is receiving positive customer feedback for the same. The recent collaboration with Brainlab instills optimism on the stock. However, the company registered decline in Product revenues in the quarter. We are also concerned about the gross order decline in the quarter. Over the past year, the company has underperformed its industry.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Accuray in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered Accuray from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Accuray from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.56 million, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37. Accuray has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.68.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $94.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.40 million. Accuray had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 3.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accuray will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accuray news, SVP Suzanne C. Winter sold 23,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $71,694.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 351,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,805.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $32,172.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,404 shares of company stock valued at $162,214. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Accuray by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,401,000 after buying an additional 224,888 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Accuray by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 119,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 85,307 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Accuray by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 206,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Accuray during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Accuray by 267.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 18,092 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

