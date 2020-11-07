Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Accuray in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accuray from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Accuray from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.00.

Get Accuray alerts:

Shares of ARAY opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. Accuray has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Accuray had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $94.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Accuray will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Suzanne C. Winter sold 23,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $71,694.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 351,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,805.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Levine sold 15,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $37,349.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,404 shares of company stock worth $162,214 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accuray during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accuray during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Accuray during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Accuray during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Accuray by 619,575.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 24,783 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.