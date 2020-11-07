32,296 Shares in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Bought by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 54,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,255,000 after buying an additional 401,577 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 425,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 297,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth $1,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

CERS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of CERS opened at $5.52 on Friday. Cerus Co. has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $944.35 million, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carol Moore sold 21,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $148,752.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,246.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy B. Anderson sold 16,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $126,463.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 226,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,261.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,567. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

