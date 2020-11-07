21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on VNET. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. DBS Vickers began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.95.
VNET opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.26. 21Vianet Group has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $30.44.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 30,285.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.
About 21Vianet Group
21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
