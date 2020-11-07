21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VNET. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. DBS Vickers began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.95.

VNET opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.26. 21Vianet Group has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $30.44.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The information technology services provider reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($2.66). The business had revenue of $161.93 million for the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.02% and a negative net margin of 55.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 30,285.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

