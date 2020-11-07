12,028 Shares in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Purchased by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 56,530,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $980,625,000 after buying an additional 4,497,068 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 51.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,056,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,236,000 after buying an additional 6,124,095 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,885,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $205,530,000 after buying an additional 482,571 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 7.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,123,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,932,000 after buying an additional 625,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 23.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,629,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,805,000 after buying an additional 1,649,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.82.

NYSE CNQ opened at $16.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.83. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $32.79.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 0.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3236 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.