$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.86. Ducommun posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ducommun.

Get Ducommun alerts:

DCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Ducommun from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ducommun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

NYSE:DCO opened at $37.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.29. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $57.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 522.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ducommun (DCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.