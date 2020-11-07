$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) will report $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PPL’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. PPL reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PPL will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PPL.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on PPL. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. PPL has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $730,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in PPL by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 91,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 19,850 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in PPL by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $1,669,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

