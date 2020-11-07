$0.45 EPS Expected for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will announce earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Donaldson posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.66 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. TheStreet raised Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $58.32.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,861 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $425,062.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,424.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 10,388.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 30,541 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,857,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Donaldson by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,281,000. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

