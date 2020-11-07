$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. Tower Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tower Semiconductor.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSEM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSEM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. Tower Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average of $19.90.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

