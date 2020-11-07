$0.15 EPS Expected for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.12. Consolidated Water posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.19). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $19.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 million.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of CWCO stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $18.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.71%.

In related news, Director Wilmer F. Pergande sold 2,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $32,255.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWCO. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Consolidated Water in the third quarter worth $177,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 535.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 62.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 172,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 66,395 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

