$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) to announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. Bandwidth posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bandwidth.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.25.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $41,160.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $88,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,210.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,234 shares of company stock worth $213,106 in the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAND opened at $163.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1,781.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 123.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.84. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bandwidth (BAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.