$0.03 EPS Expected for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Terex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.33. Terex reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Terex.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.28. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Terex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

In other Terex news, insider Matthew Fearon sold 4,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $99,755.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley bought 2,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.47 per share, for a total transaction of $55,547.91. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,785.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,955 shares of company stock worth $77,253 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Terex by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,886,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,269 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Terex by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,299,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,214 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Terex by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,874,000 after acquiring an additional 686,025 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 976.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 558,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 506,458 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Terex by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 316,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after buying an additional 159,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

TEX opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.23. Terex has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $31.28.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terex (TEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.