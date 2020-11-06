Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZNGA. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zynga from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.75.

Get Zynga alerts:

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $9.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Zynga has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.00.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $518.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $110,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 913,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,419,528.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $488,267.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 616,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,687,692.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,919 shares of company stock worth $3,545,101 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,949,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,497,000 after purchasing an additional 875,414 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 25,772,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,870,000 after purchasing an additional 489,963 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 10,828,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847,363 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,342,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,298,000 after purchasing an additional 19,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,222,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,141 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.