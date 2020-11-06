Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ZS has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $152.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zscaler from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Zscaler to a positive rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.68.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $150.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $163.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.83.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.67 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $1,981,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,793,341.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total value of $404,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,392.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,445 shares of company stock valued at $37,842,807. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.