Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Price Target Raised to $101.00

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $101.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Zai Lab from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Zai Lab from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zai Lab currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $88.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.98 and a 200 day moving average of $77.39. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $36.32 and a twelve month high of $95.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 118.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 11.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 8.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.