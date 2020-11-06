Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) to “Hold”

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $209.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.47% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Universal Display’s third-quarter 2020 revenues improved on a year over year basis driven by healthy momentum in customer orders along with higher shipments of UniversalPHOLED. Going ahead, the momentum seen in customer orders is likely to continue in the fourth quarter. Further, the company is well-poised to benefit from its strong patent portfolio and increasing demand for red and green emitter products in the long haul. Moreover, the company’s efforts to reward shareholders through dividend payouts are also noteworthy. Nevertheless, sluggish demand in the premium smartphone market is a headwind for Universal Display. Also, growth is likely to be dented by sluggish OLED adoption across automotive market. Further, significant customer concentration is an overhang. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OLED. TheStreet lowered Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Universal Display from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Roth Capital raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.43.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $212.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.20, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $105.11 and a 12-month high of $222.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.15.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.05 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.70%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $422,136.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,179,521.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mauro Premutico sold 11,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.31, for a total value of $2,072,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,506 shares of company stock worth $7,126,418. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 47.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,623,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,693,000 after purchasing an additional 523,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Universal Display by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Universal Display by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,383,000 after purchasing an additional 18,302 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Universal Display by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in Universal Display by 26.9% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 374,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,928,000 after purchasing an additional 79,402 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

