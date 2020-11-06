Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CLBK. BidaskClub raised Columbia Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded Columbia Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $13.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Columbia Financial has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLBK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Columbia Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,811,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,147,000 after buying an additional 379,721 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Columbia Financial by 164.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 116,142 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial in the second quarter worth about $1,158,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Columbia Financial by 35.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 297,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 78,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial in the second quarter worth about $590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

