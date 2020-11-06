Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ANDE. TheStreet raised shares of The Andersons from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Andersons from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Andersons from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of The Andersons from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of The Andersons in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Andersons has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The Andersons has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $25.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average is $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Andersons will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 13.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Andersons by 16.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,139,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,555,000 after acquiring an additional 162,429 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Andersons by 28.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 127,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in The Andersons by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 284,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Andersons by 86.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in The Andersons by 17.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

