Zacks Investment Research Lowers Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Amatil limited’s principal activity is the manufacture, distribution and marketing of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages which include carbonated and non carbonated drinks which include mineral and bottled waters, ready-to-drink coffee and tea, juices/nectar, sport drinks, fruit still drinks, energy drinks, other ready-to-drink beverages and flavoured milk drinks. Major brands include Coca-Cola, diet Coke, Coca-Cola Light, Fanta, Sprite, Lift, Lift Plus, POWERaDE, Mount Franklin, Fruitopia, pump, L&P, Deep Spring, Schweppes, Qoo, Kin Cider, and Nescafe. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCLAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coca-Cola Amatil from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Amatil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola Amatil has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.75.

CCLAY stock opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Coca-Cola Amatil has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $9.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Coca-Cola Amatil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

About Coca-Cola Amatil

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits.

