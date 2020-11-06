Zacks Investment Research Lowers Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avient Corporation provides specialized and sustainable material solutions. Avient Corporation, formerly known as PolyOne Corporation, is based in CLEVELAND. “

AVNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Avient in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Avient in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avient from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Avient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.96. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $924.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.11 million. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,992,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,926,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,198,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,870,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,985,000.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

