Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and manages retail, industrial and office space primarily in Hawai`i and on the U.S. Mainland. The company also owns grocery/drug-anchored retail centers. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is based in HONOLULU, United States. “

ALEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

NYSE ALEX opened at $13.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.56 million, a PE ratio of 655.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.00. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $23.32.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 18.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 180,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.9% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 7.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 5.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

