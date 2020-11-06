Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALRN. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:ALRN opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $46.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 3.55. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $2.47.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 106.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 47,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 24,388 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a cell-permeating peptide, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS.

