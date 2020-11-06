Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s lead product candidate includes CB-839 which is in three Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with solid tumors, leukemias, lymphomas, and multiple myeloma. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CALA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.35.

CALA stock opened at $3.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $263.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.60. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.84.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,272.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 18.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

