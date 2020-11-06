Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Affimed N.V is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing single and combination therapies to treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline consists of AFM13, AFM24, AFM26, AFM11 and AMV564 which are in clinical stage. Affimed N.V, formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V., is based in Heidelberg, Germany. “

AFMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Affimed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Laidlaw restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.67.

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $3.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.44. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.41.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 133.60% and a negative net margin of 315.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 million. Analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 71.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 19,497 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Affimed by 52.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Affimed by 7.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Affimed in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Affimed by 12,430.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 26,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

