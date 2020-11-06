Zacks: Brokerages Expect PAE Incorporated (NYSE:PAE) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that PAE Incorporated (NYSE:PAE) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.17. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PAE will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PAE.

PAE (NYSE:PAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of PAE stock opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. PAE has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $12.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PAE stock. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. increased its position in PAE Incorporated (NYSE:PAE) by 85.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,000 shares during the period. PAE makes up about 1.0% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of PAE worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About PAE

PAE Incorporated provides integrated services to support missions worldwide. The company offers defense support services specializing in aviation and ground vehicle maintenance at various levels, including aerospace ground equipment and precision measurement equipment; exercise/event planning, staging, and life support; logistics services that include supply chain management, warehousing, and training and curriculum development; base operations support, including engineering design/project management; facility operations and trade shops; utilities operations and maintenance; IT communications; transportation; morale welfare and recreation; billeting and dining/galley operations; federal health services; and clinic management and medical professional staffing.

