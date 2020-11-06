Zacks: Brokerages Expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to Post -$0.61 EPS

Analysts forecast that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will post ($0.61) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Epizyme reported earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.16). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to ($1.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,459.72% and a negative return on equity of 72.65%.

EPZM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Epizyme from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Epizyme currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Epizyme stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average is $14.89. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.25.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

