Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to Announce $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will report $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. Truist Financial posted earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Argus upped their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

NYSE:TFC opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In related news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $54,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1,097.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Truist Financial (TFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.