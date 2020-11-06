Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to Announce $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will report $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. Truist Financial posted earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Argus upped their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

NYSE:TFC opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In related news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $54,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1,097.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

