Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.10). SmileDirectClub posted earnings of ($0.89) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SmileDirectClub.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $107.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.78 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 37.67% and a negative net margin of 25.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.62.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $127,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Katzman bought 1,278,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $10,314,509.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,029,260 shares of company stock valued at $16,347,556 in the last 90 days. 66.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 342.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. SmileDirectClub has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a PE ratio of -6.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.33.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmileDirectClub (SDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.