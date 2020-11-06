Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to Announce $2.85 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.53. Chubb reported earnings of $2.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $11.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.31.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $136.73 on Tuesday. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 296.3% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 95.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

