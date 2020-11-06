Zacks: Analysts Expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Analysts expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. B&G Foods posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for B&G Foods.

Several analysts have recently commented on BGS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average is $25.98. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $31.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 115.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in B&G Foods by 694.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 6,576.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 12.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

