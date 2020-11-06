Zacks: Analysts Expect American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.45. American River Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American River Bankshares.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 22.23%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMRB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American River Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,829 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $3,089,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 8.5% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 22,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 13.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 460,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 56,092 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRB opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. The firm has a market cap of $61.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.72. American River Bankshares has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $16.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.79%.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

