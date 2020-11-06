Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Goosehead Insurance posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Goosehead Insurance.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a net margin of 7.88%.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Goosehead Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $124.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.98 and a beta of 0.80. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $128.91.

In related news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 22,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $2,291,496.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,091,379.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Colby sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $601,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,617,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 484,804 shares of company stock valued at $48,636,918. 63.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,054,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,382,000 after buying an additional 190,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 985,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,049,000 after buying an additional 326,183 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 801,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,227,000 after buying an additional 43,316 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,804,000 after buying an additional 143,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.