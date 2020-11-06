Yingli Green Energy (OTCMKTS:YGEHY) and Xilinx (OTCMKTS:XLNX) Head to Head Comparison

Yingli Green Energy (OTCMKTS:YGEHY) and Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Yingli Green Energy and Xilinx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yingli Green Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Xilinx 2 14 5 0 2.14

Xilinx has a consensus price target of $111.80, suggesting a potential downside of 13.95%. Given Xilinx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Xilinx is more favorable than Yingli Green Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Yingli Green Energy and Xilinx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yingli Green Energy N/A N/A N/A Xilinx 21.22% 30.66% 15.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.5% of Xilinx shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Xilinx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yingli Green Energy and Xilinx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yingli Green Energy $648.13 million N/A -$234.64 million N/A N/A Xilinx $3.16 billion 10.07 $792.72 million $3.35 38.79

Xilinx has higher revenue and earnings than Yingli Green Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Yingli Green Energy has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xilinx has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Xilinx beats Yingli Green Energy on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc. designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores. It also offers development boards; development kits, including hardware, design tools, IP, and reference designs that are designed to streamline and accelerate the development of domain-specific and market-specific applications; and configuration products comprising one-time programmable and in-system programmable storage devices to configure field programmable gate arrays. In addition, it provides design, customer training, field engineering, and technical support services. The company offers its products to electronic equipment manufacturers in sub- markets, such as data center, wireless, wireline, aerospace and defense, test and measurement, industrial, scientific and medical, automotive, audio, video and broadcast, and consumer. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors; and through direct sales to original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing service providers, as well as independent sales representatives. Xilinx, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

