YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Steris by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,671,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $513,916,000 after buying an additional 83,765 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steris by 33.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Steris by 74.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steris by 5.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,332,000 after buying an additional 20,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steris by 3.2% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 36,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Steris alerts:

STE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Steris from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Steris from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Steris from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.

Shares of STE opened at $179.16 on Friday. Steris PLC has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $192.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.73 and a 200-day moving average of $161.47.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Steris’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In other Steris news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,000 shares of Steris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $334,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of Steris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total value of $837,040.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,067.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,355 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,590. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steris PLC (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.