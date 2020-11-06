YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $219,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,078,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,758,000 after purchasing an additional 356,501 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,250,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337,164 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,467,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,920,000 after purchasing an additional 30,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,856 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,158,000 after purchasing an additional 27,719 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $188.87 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $189.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.13.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

