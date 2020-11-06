YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $202,000 in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Etsy by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,421 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,817.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $111,947.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 908 shares in the company, valued at $111,947.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,121 shares of company stock valued at $36,852,715. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETSY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.45.

Etsy stock opened at $143.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.92 and a 200-day moving average of $107.04. Etsy Inc has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $154.88.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

