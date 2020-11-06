YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,679 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.3% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $294.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.71. The company has a market capitalization of $839.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $55,202.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,621,254 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

