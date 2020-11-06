YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $538,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,270 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in AT&T by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 66,629 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 567,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.12.

NYSE:T opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $196.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

