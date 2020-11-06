YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 210 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 210 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 11.6% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 43.2% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 13.4% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 33.4% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 22.4% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,036.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,005.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $912.12. The company has a market cap of $125.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,699.15, a PEG ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $282.08 and a 1 year high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,040.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,027.07.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

