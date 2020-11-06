Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

AUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $7.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.70 price objective for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.50.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of AUY opened at $5.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $439.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.33 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.0263 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. FMR LLC grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 58.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,360,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,854,000 after buying an additional 6,791,719 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at $17,415,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 120.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,103,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,200 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 402.1% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,066,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.