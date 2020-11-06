Yalla Group Limited’s Quiet Period To Expire on November 9th (NASDAQ:YALA)

Yalla Group’s (NASDAQ:YALA) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, November 9th. Yalla Group had issued 18,600,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $139,500,000 based on an initial share price of $7.50. During Yalla Group’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Yalla Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

YALA stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. Yalla Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yalla Group stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group Limited (NASDAQ:YALA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

