XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Issues Earnings Results

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

NYSE XPO opened at $98.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.21, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $104.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.71.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 12,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $997,185.15. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Recommended Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.