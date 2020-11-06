XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on XOMA. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of XOMA in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XOMA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded XOMA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

XOMA stock opened at $26.40 on Monday. XOMA has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $28.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.26.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that XOMA will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $70,227.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 1,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.12 per share, for a total transaction of $33,880.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 220,689 shares of company stock worth $4,113,639 in the last quarter. 9.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOMA. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in XOMA by 45.2% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,026,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,772 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in XOMA in the second quarter valued at about $988,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in XOMA in the first quarter valued at about $652,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in XOMA by 7.3% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 415,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 28,380 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA during the second quarter worth about $324,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

