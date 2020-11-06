Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on XENE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $11.85 on Monday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $414.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 102.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. Analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,516,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,101,000 after acquiring an additional 842,513 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,497,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,324,000 after buying an additional 835,105 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,199,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,576,000 after buying an additional 611,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 794,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after buying an additional 118,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 659,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after buying an additional 74,351 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

